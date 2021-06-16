State Senator Dorn speaks to Beatrice Kiwanis club

Nebraska District 30 Senator Myron Dorn of Adams visited the Beatrice Kiwanis group’s meeting at Valentino’s on Wednesday to discuss recent legislative sessions, the passing of LB103 and plans for the rest of the year.

Dorn said he’s been through three sessions now, and explained how last year’s was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the senators had roughly 20 days of session before adjourning and returning in August to finish.

“What I took away from one of the main comments was a comment that [District 47 Sen. Steve Erdman] made at the end of the year,” Dorn said. “Our last day, he said we started with 49 senators, and we ended up with 49 senators. So it was a successful session…It was a successful year in the fact that we got it done.”

Dorn discussed how LB103 was passed this year.

LB103 was signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts in May, and will provide $2 million in state funds for each of the next two years to cover federal judgments against counties. The bill would apply to any Nebraska county that meets certain guidelines, but was driven by hopes the state would pay a portion of the federal judgment against Gage County in the Beatrice 6 case, a $28.1 million federal judgment awarded to the six people wrongfully convicted of murder.