State Senator Dorn speaks to Beatrice Kiwanis club

Nebraska District 30 Senator Myron Dorn of Adams visited the Beatrice Kiwanis group’s meeting at Valentino’s on Wednesday to discuss recent legislative sessions, the passing of LB103 and plans for the rest of the year.
Dorn said he’s been through three sessions now, and explained how last year’s was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the senators had roughly 20 days of session before adjourning and returning in August to finish.
“What I took away from one of the main comments was a comment that [District 47 Sen. Steve Erdman] made at the end of the year,” Dorn said. “Our last day, he said we started with 49 senators, and we ended up with 49 senators. So it was a successful session…It was a successful year in the fact that we got it done.”
Dorn discussed how LB103 was passed this year.
LB103 was signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts in May, and will provide $2 million in state funds for each of the next two years to cover federal judgments against counties. The bill would apply to any Nebraska county that meets certain guidelines, but was driven by hopes the state would pay a portion of the federal judgment against Gage County in the Beatrice 6 case, a $28.1 million federal judgment awarded to the six people wrongfully convicted of murder.
“What that amounts to is about what they’re currently paying, and their current levee was just a little bit over 10 cents this year,” Dorn explained. “That amounts to about a year and a third of property taxes that you now don’t have to pay off on that. Last year, they paid just a little over $3 million, about $3,100,000, in property taxes. That’s what they budgeted for. So this will almost take a year and a third off of that, that the people of Gage County won’t have to pay.”
Dorn said if he proposed LB103 two years ago, he does not think it would have been successful. Dorn said he joined the appropriations committee, which at the time was trying to collect $300-$325 million in what he called a rainy day fund for the state.
“If you sat on appropriations, you found out that we were under $300 million, which was very, very low,” Dorn said. “The first year I was up there, we did everything we could to get what I call the rainy day fund up to $350 million. We didn’t spend on things, we did other things. We ended that fiscal year at about $450 million in the rainy day fund, just because at that time, if you remember two years ago, the last half of that year, our revenue started increasing.”
Dorn said last year during COVID, the committee worked to increase the rainy day fund to $500 million, and going into session the senators worked to pass bills that did not have connected expenses. He said this year, the committee worked to get the rainy day funds to $750 million.
“We came to the floor with that $750 million in the rainy day fund, and we also came to the floor with $210 million that the legislature could, I call it appropriate, on the floor in bills…The previous 10 years together, the amount of money that the appropriations committee brought to the floor was $272 million for the 10 years,” Dorn said. “So that tells you how strong our revenue was. That tells you also that there was the possibility of some bills like the LB103 bill maybe passing.”
Dorn said the forecasting board later estimated the amount the legislature could spend was roughly $250 million, about $220 million of which the senators allocated, leaving $29 million that could go to the rainy day fund or the general budget.
While answering questions from the community, Dorn was asked if politics in state government was more contentious than what he’s dealt with before.
“At times, we work very very good together,” Dorn said. “We passed 200-some bills this year out of 750. But there are times, also, where I’ll say that you just see more along a party line.”
Dorn said congressional district three, which includes Gage County, has 17 senators that are all Republicans. He said the other 32 senators are roughly evenly split Democrats and Republicans.
Dorn explained that in August, a redistricting committee of nine people will be chosen, and that it can only have up to five people from one party on it.
“Redistricting, it will be a special session sometime in the middle to end of September,” Dorn said. “Each one of those six [decisions] is its own bill, so we have to approve each one of those. It takes 33 votes to approve those redistricting…There’s certainly more Republicans. They cannot come through and say ‘it will be this way.’ There will be give and take on that.”