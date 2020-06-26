State senators discuss property tax relief

The estimated three-year impact for Beatrice Public Schools would lower property taxes by roughly 6.59 percent according to information Linehan provided.

BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander said he is concerned about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on those figures.

“I think there’s a lot of work that can be done, and hopefully through honest, transparent communication between school officials and state senators we can get something put together that will deliver true property tax relief and doesn’t necessarily impact public schools in a negative fashion,” Alexander said.

Other state school districts are wary of what might happen to state support for education after the three-year transition period of LB 1106 ends.

District 30 State Senator Myron Dorn said that under LB 1106, if the state doesn’t have enough sales tax revenues to fund schools, districts would still have the ability to rely on property tax or even increase it - in order to have adequate funding.

Dorn said he agrees with LB 1106, noting that Nebraska currently has higher property tax valuations than the surrounding states.