State speech offers challenge, reward to area students

Speech may not look it—with its suspender-fixed pants and colorful ties—but it has a lot in common with basketball, according to Tri-County High School Principal Ryan Clark.

Speakers and players both feel the weight of the world on their shoulders when crunch time comes; the key is not to crack, he said.

“They’re completely different people when they’re delivering their speech to a judge and a room of strangers they’re competing against,” Clark said. “It’s like they’re able to block out all extra noise and focus in on what they’ve been practicing on for months. So it’s no different from a basketball player who is at the free throw line with four seconds left on the clock. There’s no difference between the pressure that that athlete feels and these contestants for speech have on them.”

More than a dozen students from local schools will face that pressure at this week’s NSAA State Speech Tournament between Thursday and Friday in Kearney High School. Rounds last throughout the day with finals taking place in the afternoon.

Diller-Odell speech coach Amy Coufal said eight of her nine students who qualified hadn’t qualified before.

“There’s definitely some anxiety, and there’s a lot of unknowns,” Coufal said. “But there’s also a lot of excitement. This is such a good chance for them to see really strong competition… They’re going against the best of the best, and they’re right up there with them.”

Coufal said she enjoyed building stronger relationships with her students and watching them grow throughout the season. Slowly, verbal fumbles taper to a point of purpose; students straighten their rhetorical spines and walk with a new air of confidence.

“The skills they develop in speech are like none other,” she said. “They will be with them for the rest of their lives.”

Diller-Odell qualified 9 students for 11 events and took the runner-up trophy at their district meet. The qualifiers were Alli Engelman, Jason Arnold, Kate Kostal, Preston Engelman, Callan McKinney, Ellie Weers, Dave Parde, Mikayla Krieger and Joely Weers.

Tri-County also took home the runner-up trophy form its district competition and had seven qualifiers, including Gracin Hahn, Grant Lewandowski, Chaeli Taylor, MacKenzie Smith, Jackson McNiff, Payton Smidt and Morgan Stokebrand.

Freeman qualified seven students, including Jenna Husband, Zach Robeson, Grace VanEngen, Summer Buss, Carter Furstenau, Catie Reed, Phies Richardson.

Lewiston qualified one student.

