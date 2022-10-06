State workers recognized at Beatrice event

A ceremony recognizing state employees for years of service was held Thursday afternoon at the Beatrice State Developmental Center honoring 83 employees for 10-45 years of service.

Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaimed October as Teammate Recognition Month in Nebraska.

Kevin Workman, Director of State Personnel and HR Shared Services, said the ceremony was one of seven held throughout Nebraska.

“We will have recognized 1,408 teammates for a combined total of 27,715 years of service across the state," he said. "In Beatrice, the combined total years of service is 1,505 years. Thank you for your years of dedicated public service.”

Lt. Governor Mike Foley spoke to the audience regarding the importance of reflecting.

“A few weeks ago, I attended my 50th high school reunion in Rochester, New York," he said. "I looked at the photo of the planning committee and thought, 'Who are all those old people?' I’m one of them. It was a lot of fun remembering those old times.”

Sandy Griggs, Veteran Reemployment Coordinator at Workforce Development, of Beatrice was honored for 25 years of service during the ceremony.

“I started in the Alliance office, but I’ve always worked in Veteran’s Services because I am a Veteran,” said Griggs.

“It’s been rewarding working with Veteran’s and appreciate being able to help them in any way that I can.”

Doug Corey, of Beatrice, has worked at the Beatrice State Developmental Center for 45 years.

“I’ve worked in housekeeping or now it’s called maintenance," he said. "I’ve been a witness to history,” Corey said. "I loved meeting so many fantastic and brilliant people over the years. I’ve met friends and my wife here. It’s been a great experience.

“It’s been secure employment for 45 years. If my body cooperates, I feel like there will be many more years."