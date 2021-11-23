Statue installed at Evergreen Cemetery in Beatrice

A year ago the Little Angels group formed and started fundraising to update and create a space in Beatrice's Evergreen Cemetery near Babyland.

Committee efforts were able to pour a cement pad and set three granite benches earlier in the year. This past Sunday the Little Angels group unveiled a statue of an angel with a baby in her arms.

“Each one of us on the committee has either lost a child or is a family member of a baby born at rest,” said Robin Butler, Chairperson. “Babyland sits very near Highway 136 and there is a lot of noise from traffic. We wanted to create an area where families could visit the gravesites that was more appealing and more private."

In addition to a few grants, Little Angels has been fundraising in the community with a walk and family fun event held in August. Butler said over $20,000 was raised, most of it from individual donations.

“We’ve had incredible community support,” she said. “I’m so thankful.”

Butler said that eventually there will be a brick path of memorial bricks from the benches and statue to the area where the graves are located. Shrubs and larger evergreens will also be planted with future fundraising.

“We have a lot more work to do, but we have a good start,” Butler said.

The Babyland area at Evergreen Cemetery has 14 graves and only a few headstones. The committee hopes to be able to help families in the future that have lost a baby with funeral expenses, as well as headstones.

Memorial bricks can be purchased at bricksrus.com/donorsite/little angels or donations can be sent to PO Box 967, Beatrice, NE 68310.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0