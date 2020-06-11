Staying safe in the water

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In June 2008, Joshua Collingsworth was 2 1/2 years old when he slipped out of sight during a family barbecue in their backyard.

His parents, Blake and Kathy, discovered him shortly afterward in the pool, unconscious and unresponsive. After three days he was taken off of life support and passed away shortly.

The Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation was established in July 2008 with the mission of educating children and adults worldwide about water safety through the utilization of drowning prevention campaigns & early childhood water safety training.

Beatrice's swimming pool opened to the public on Monday, and officials are asking everyone to take the proper precautions to make sure everyone has a safe swim season.

With a Board of Directors from across the United States, the Lincoln, based non-profit works with Rotary and other service clubs, schools and communities to provide “Josh the Otter” materials.

“Few people realize that drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children 1-4 years of age,” said Tom Saltzman, Foundation Operations Manager.