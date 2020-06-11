Staying safe in the water

In June 2008, Joshua Collingsworth was 2 1/2 years old when he slipped out of sight during a family barbecue in their backyard.
His parents, Blake and Kathy, discovered him shortly afterward in the pool, unconscious and unresponsive. After three days he was taken off of life support and passed away shortly.
The Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation was established in July 2008 with the mission of educating children and adults worldwide about water safety through the utilization of drowning prevention campaigns & early childhood water safety training.
Beatrice's swimming pool opened to the public on Monday, and officials are asking everyone to take the proper precautions to make sure everyone has a safe swim season.
With a Board of Directors from across the United States, the Lincoln, based non-profit works with Rotary and other service clubs, schools and communities to provide “Josh the Otter” materials.
“Few people realize that drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children 1-4 years of age,” said Tom Saltzman, Foundation Operations Manager.
“The majority of drowning occurs in open water like the ocean, lakes, ponds and rivers, but swimming pools and bathtubs are also a risk. Small children have been known to drown in just a few inches of water in buckets, ditches, or even pet bowls,” said Saltzman.
“With Covid-19 there has been an increase backyard pools because community pools may not be opening, but there is also an increase in parents working at home and that distraction could be risk for children drowning,” said Saltzman.
In addition to providing educational resources, the Foundation opened the Float 4 Life National Training Center in south Lincoln in July 2019. The 20x20 pool is the site of instructor training and private lessons for children six months and older.
“Children are taught how to recover to a back float, and reach the pool edge if they were in a water emergency,” said Saltzman. “Research shows that early formal swimming lessons reduce risk among children 1-4 years. Swimming lessons are a life-saving skill and may also reduce the risk of drowning among older age groups and in other settings.”
The Foundation is funded by donations from partners, Josh the Otter material sales, a spring benefit that has included Michael Phelps, and a fall golf tournament.
More information can be found at joshtheotter.org.
