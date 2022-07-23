Sticks Stones and Bonez builds bridge between religion, science

At Sticks Stones and Bonez, you can touch the bone of long-dead creatures, observe the behavior of living lizards and eat a home-cooked meal—all in one day.

Bible verses hang beside fossils and their scientific explanations. The non-profit’s employees, each with special interests and aptitudes, teach classes on gardening, life science and about where creationism and evolution meet.

The building the museum and café calls home has undergone a kind of evolution of its own. Formerly a Tecumseh Presbyterian Church, it neared the end of its life and usefulness until owner Shawna Brown and her business partners like Hannah Karbowski had an idea.

“We wanted to do something for our community,” Karbowski said. “We wanted to have a place where families could gather to learn and have fun.”

So they took over the old church and set out to make it a center of learning. But the structure had some dust on its bones the pair and their helpers would need to shake off.

“The roof leaked terrible,” Karbowski said. “We’re still dealing with some leaks.”

COVID-19 shut the world down soon after the purchase, dashing plans for professional work on renovations.

“We decided we’d do it ourselves,” Brown said. “[Hannah] and I went inch by inch throughout the building and started working.”

They painted walls, fixed leaks and worked on flooring. By the end, the interior of the sanctuary became the heart of the museum, with areas for kids to play alongside their learning. Cost of entry is $8.50 for adults and children 5 and up, $7.50 for military and seniors, $6.50 for children between the ages of 2 and 4 and free for children under 2.

The museum, which opened on April 29, also has a café that serves coffee and meals throughout the day.

For Brown, Sticks Stones and Bonez is a place where faith and science work together.

“I don’t believe science and Christianity are on opposite corners,” she said. “We offer a safe place for families to gather and learn about faith and science. No one has to take sides.”

Brown and Karbowksi stressed the importance of openness in learning, and they practice that openness throughout the museum. Fossils and bones, usually kept behind a veil of glittering glass, sit in the open air.

“I think everyone should be able to experience learning and life hands-on,” Brown said. “People should feel what these bones are like. That’s important for understanding.”

Employee Schyler DeFreece, who worked as a zoo keeper, teaches classes on life science and critters.

“Now I get to share my love for animals with the kids here,” DeFreece said, cupping a lizard in her hand.

Brown and Karbowksi said they want the museum of discovery to be a place where children gather, especially in the heat of summer. They hope to cultivate a strong relationship with Tecumseh and surrounding communities and aim to bring in guest speakers regularly.

The museum is located on 489 Broadway St. You can find more about the museum on its website: https://sticksstonesandbonez.com/.