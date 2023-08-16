Stoddard Elementary was placed in lockdown on Wednesday morning.

Beatrice Public Schools released a statement indicating the lockdown went into effect at 8:16 a.m. A parent reported a possible weapon being brought to school. Staff immediately intervened by placing the school in lockdown until Beatrice Police Department took control of the situation.

The elementary school was in lockdown for approximately 15 minutes while staff worked with emergency responders as they reacted to the situation.

The school indicated no weapon was found during the investigation and no one was ever in danger.

BPS utilizes Standard Response Protocol to respond to any issue that could arise at school. During a lockdown, students and staff are encouraged to get behind a locked door.

More information about SRP can be found at www.iloveyouguys.org or by contacting school resource officers or school administration.

Administratiors stated the safety and security of the children is their top priority. In recognizing the stress of the situation, the crisis team will be available as needed.