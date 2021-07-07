Stolen vehicle found on fire

Authorities are investigating after a vehicle reported stolen was found on fire in Gage County.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday, deputies from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to South 23rd Road, just south of East Lilac Road, for a vehicle on fire. A sergeant for the Gage County Sheriff’s Office who was responding to the scene located another vehicle on fire on South 10th Road, north of East Lilac Road, about a mile west of the initially reported vehicle fire.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Beatrice Rural Fire Department and Beatrice Fire and Rescue were dispatched to both scenes and extinguished the vehicle fires. No injuries were reported in association with the vehicle fires.

A press release from the sheriff’s office said a Gage County investigator and an investigator from the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office were dispatched to the scene. It was determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Beatrice earlier that morning. A check of residences near the scene was conducted.

The investigation of the vehicle fires was turned over to the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Anyone with any information related to this incident, either the theft or the vehicles being set on fire, can contact the Gage County Sheriff’s Office or Beatrice Police Department by calling Southeast Communications at 402-223-4080 or Gage County Crime Stoppers at 402-228-4343.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0