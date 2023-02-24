A storm spotter training will be held at the Homestead National Historical Park on Tuesday, February 28 at 7 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Gage, Jefferson and Saline County Emergency Management Agencies. Training will be provided by the National Weather Service, Omaha/Valley office.

Gage County Emergency Manager Lisa Wiegand said the training was open to anyone and free of charge.

“Anyone who is interested is invited to attend,” she said.

The training will be held at the Educational Center at the Park at 8523 West Highway 4, Beatrice.

Call 402-223-1305 with any questions.