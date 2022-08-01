Strong showing at beef show

Parents, grandparents and community members lined the fence and filled the bleachers to support area youth as they presented their 4-H and FFA beef projects on Friday during the Gage County Fair.

Kevin Jensen of Courtland, Kans. judged the Bucket Calf, Beef Showmanship, Market Beef, Breeding Beef and Stocker-Feeder Show during the full day of events.

“I was just reading in our local newspaper an editorial about bringing back the past,” he said. “Thank goodness we still have farm families that want to bring their animals to the fair and kids that have worked all summer to prepare. It’s something they’ve done as a family.

“As society has moved away from the farm, we need to bring the farm to the people and what better way to do that but the fair. The kids I saw today are top notch.”

Most youth said they “just like to show” when asked what they liked most about their project, but a few also said they love their animals, which all have names.

Deighton Dorn, of Adams, a second year 4-Her, said she talks to all her animals.

“I tell them about my day and what happened,” Deighton said. “They don’t talk back. In the show ring I was telling my steer what was happening and what to expect next.”

Elsie Woerner, of Wilber, said she has learned several things from her beef project.

“I’ve worked hard and learned about responsibility,” she said. “I’ve learned how to care for my animals, but I’ve also learned skills that I will use for the rest of my life in my job and family.”

Jensen has a herd of Hereford cattle on his family ranch where he lives with his wife. He has three children and three grandchildren. He judges throughout the United States and has also worked as a judge in Australia, New Zealand and South America.

“I don’t judge a lot of county fairs, but I’m glad I was able to come to the Gage County Fair,” he said. “You have quality animals and are fortunate here to have a number of families supporting your beef program.”

Some 4-H youth will have the opportunity to participate in the Nebraska State Fair Aug. 26 to Sept. 6 in Grand Island.