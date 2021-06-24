Students compete in annual talent show

Six girls competed in the Jr. Homestead Days Talent Show Wednesday evening at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

The talent show was relaunched this year. It originally started in 1984 and ran until to 2001, when the Women of the Chamber organized the event.

“I was working with the Chamber on Homestead Day and my organization, CASA, wanted to take the lead for sponsoring some type of event," said chairperson Amber Lovitt. "I remembered when I was growing up this was an event that I really enjoyed.

“Three of the youth participating tonight had family members that were a part of the competition years ago."

Josh Barnard served as Master of Ceremonies and Kailyn Vater worked as the Show Assistant and danced as a talent during the break.

Youth participating were judged on stage preparation, talent performed, appearance and answering the judges' questions.

Judges for the event were Ashley Hawk, Kristin Jensen and Derrick Hosick.

Hosick said that he enjoyed being a judge.

“I loved the confidence that I saw when they got up and did their talent,” he said.