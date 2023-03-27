Students from area high schools spent time on Friday morning learning about careers and higher education at the Connect the Dots event at Southeast Community College.

University of Nebraska Extension Educator Jacie Milius said the purpose of the event was to involve students in connecting the career they want with the education they will need.

“Some of the careers in the simulation need education and some of them do not,” she said. “It’s designed to help them explore different careers and the path to that career.”

The students all received an education card which is a “luck of the draw” card that would have had a description with their education level.

Milius said they use that description to move throughout the four simulations.

“We want them to understand how their education impacts how they get to the job that they want,” she said.

Southeast Community College, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Doane University, and Concordia University were all represented at the event. The military and several different community organizations were also present at the event representing a job cluster.

“The object is that the student finds a career by the end of each round.”

About a 133 freshman and sophomore students participated from ESU 5 schools including Tri County, Meridean, Deschler, Thayer Central and Southern.

Daphne Smith of Meridean High School and Jenna Woitalewicz of Deschler High School worked together during a simulation to learn more about careers. Both students were freshman.

“We’re learning about careers and how to get them,” Woitalewicz said.

“We’re focusing on the arts,” Smith said. “Careers that involve a camera really.”

Tri County freshman Samantha Heidemann said this was very helpful.

“I want to be a lawyer, so I got the education that I needed in this round,” she said.

Southern students Noah Troxel and Joshua Upton worked as a team to work through the simulation.

“It helps us have a better understanding of what college has a better program for the job we want,” Troxel said.

Thayer Central students Peyton Fangmeier and Reagan Theis worked on a career in education as their focus.

“I’ve learned more about college and what to do with my life,” Fangmeier said.

Employers and military representatives from the community talked with youth throughout the morning about their chosen career.