Students participate in annual dog show

Dogs of all shapes and sizes sat stayed and begged for prizes Wednesday at the Jefferson County Fair’s dog show. The rain delay made a few of the canines nervous, but they worked hard with their handlers to present well in the showmanship, obedience and agility exhibits.

According to the Nebraska Extension website, the purpose of the dog project is to help 4-H members experience the pride and responsibility of owning one or more dogs, gain experience training basic obedience, develop leadership, and promote a greater love for animals and a humane attitude towards them.

Hannah Parde said she’s participated in the dog show for eight years. She said her and her dog, Rascal, practiced every night that they could.

“Practice with your dog a lot, and you’ll do good,” Parde said. “Learn about your dog. You’ll learn a lot more than you thought you knew. Especially in showmanship, you’ll learn about the origins of your dog and all sorts of things.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Parde said her favorite part about the whole experience is just hanging out with Rascal.

Newcomer Mckinley Skiles said she’s never done or seen a dog show before.