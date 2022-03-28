Students present vision for downtown Beatrice reutilization

A planning team composed of seven UNL graduate students and two professors presented their recommendations for downtown revitalization to the Beatrice public on Monday.

Around 50 Beatrice residents came to the afternoon presentation in the Community Players Theater.

Since January, the students traveled to Beatrice to hear from locals and get a sense of the downtown area. They have also pored over data and collected surveys form Beatrice residents.

Jennifer Hiatt, one of the seven students, said she was stunned by the size of the downtown and by Beatrice’s rich history.

“When we were here, the first thing we really saw in our tour of your downtown was the massive bridge that’s just fantastic,” Hiatt said. “And then we talked to Michael [Sothan] of Main Street Beatrice, and he really brought to life the deep history this city has for us. So we came up with ‘Bridging the Past with the Future’ for the tagline.”

To bridge the past with the future, the team proposed four visions of downtown Beatrice during their hour-long presentation: beautification, infrastructure and safety, economic development and activating open spaces.

Hiatt said beautification could involve adding flora and color to the streetscape and marking historically significant parts of town. She said the City could also clearly demarcate when you’ve entered into the historic downtown area.

Hiatt said an important but controversial part of beautification would be re-directing the flow of truck traffic from Court Street to Market Street.

“That’s already the City’s truck route,” she said. “We would recommend enforcing that… It would make the downtown safer and open up opportunities for work on the streetscape.”

For infrastructure and safety, the presentation pointed to parking reconfigurations, increasing downtown housing options and focusing on environmental sustainability.

The presenters recommended a shop local campaign and small business development for their economic development vision.

The team said activating open spaces could involve breaking “down apathy towards existing open spaces through impactful, outside the box considerations.” This could include using parking lots and streets beyond their utility function and fully connecting a trail system to major points in Beatrice.

Toward the end of the presentation, UNL Professor Zhenghong Tang said the team received 274 survey responses. He extolled the attendees and said that was an unusually high amount of community engagement.

Ryan Kendall, one of the seven students, said he was surprised by how engaged the community has been in the project.

“It’s been incredible to see how much turnout there was,” Kendall said. “I was not expecting so much excitement and willing participation from the community… It’s been instrumental to our process. All of the recommendations, everything we want to come up with in the plan, is based on what everyone wants. So having that input gives us a better representation of what people in the City wants.”

Main Street Beatrice Director Michael Sothan said he’s impressed by not surprised by how many people came out to learn about the revitalization plan.

“To see that many on a Monday afternoon is really encouraging,” Sothan said. “Our downtown is our front welcoming mat. It’s part of the community that everyone sees. It’s also got one of the largest concentrations of our small businesses. It’s at the core of the community so to speak. So being able to work on improvements there really makes an impact on the whole community at large.”

Sothan and City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said there’s still time for community members to give feedback. The UNL team is working on finalizing the plan by May 13, but even after the plan is finished, and Tempelmeyer said the City will need feedback on what it should execute from the plan and in what order.

