'Stuff the Cruiser' campaign a success

The Beatrice Fraternal Order of Police delivered the donations from the “Stuff the Cruiser” campaign on Friday morning.

Volunteers from the YMCA and the partnering agencies were able to help unload the Beatrice Mobile Command Center bus and an enclosed trailer.

Sgt. Derrick Hosick with the Beatrice Police Department said this year’s event was a huge success.

“For our seventh year, we’ve had an incredible amount of donations. It’s insane,” he said. “The community giving to this program is phenomenal. It’s a warming feeling.”

He said that knowing that people are on a budget and still teaching their children that giving is important and a priority is awesome.

In addition to the donations of gifts, toys, and bicycles, over $2,000 was donated.

As the gifts were unloaded, volunteers inside the YMCA divided the toys into age appropriate areas and the partnering agencies would fill their lists and distribute to families in the community.

This was the first year that community organizations partnered with the campaign. Agencies include: Blue Valley Community Action, Blue Valley Behavioral Health, Sheepgate Women’s Treatment Center, the Legion Riders, CASA, the Willow Center, PALS Transitional Living Program, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Hope Crisis Center, Beatrice Community Preschool, and Healthy Families of America.

Shely Bauman, Director of Health and Wellness at the YMCA, said she is overwhelmed by the amount of donations that come in every year.

“This year it’s been a gift to us to have the other non-profits involved to help identify the families that need a little help,” she said. “I feel like we’re able to make a bigger impact.

“I think it’s great to be able to reward families that are seeking help in caring for their family and being healthier.”

Allison Leonard, Executive Director with the YMCA, said that she felt a lot of pride and gratitude in the community.

“How incredible is it that we were able to come together as one overall organization in this campaign," she said.