Sue Schouboe

Years in nursing: 44

Specialty/department: I’m working as a house supervisor, and then I’m a certified diabetes educator, so I split my time between the two positions.

Why did you choose to become a nurse?

My mom always laughed and said she was the culprit. I liked science. I like human anatomy and physiology. So when I was in high school, I did candy striping, which most people don’t understand what that was from that many years ago. But we could work in a hospital and help with patient care, and I liked that, so that just kind of funneled me more towards the medical side. I actually was going to enroll into being a medical secretary at one time, because I couldn’t get into nursing school when I first was applying. The schoolings were filling up fast. But I lucked out. Somebody canceled their agreement to start the nursing school and I got to start. Otherwise, I probably would’ve been a secretary.

How has COVID-19 impacted the last year?