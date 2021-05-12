Sue Schouboe

Years in nursing: 44
Specialty/department: I’m working as a house supervisor, and then I’m a certified diabetes educator, so I split my time between the two positions.
Why did you choose to become a nurse?
My mom always laughed and said she was the culprit. I liked science. I like human anatomy and physiology. So when I was in high school, I did candy striping, which most people don’t understand what that was from that many years ago. But we could work in a hospital and help with patient care, and I liked that, so that just kind of funneled me more towards the medical side. I actually was going to enroll into being a medical secretary at one time, because I couldn’t get into nursing school when I first was applying. The schoolings were filling up fast. But I lucked out. Somebody canceled their agreement to start the nursing school and I got to start. Otherwise, I probably would’ve been a secretary.
How has COVID-19 impacted the last year?
As far as the job, it’s harder to communicate with patients. Especially with my diabetes patients, it becomes more complicated. We had to work out ways of monitoring and different things with their blood sugars, and getting those reports to everyone. So it took a little bit of different finagling, but luckily the technology changed, too. The companies changed the technology. As far as house supervisor, you just had to maintain a lot of infection control. So you had to be very, very conscientious of making sure that you maintain that more than anything.
What's one fact about you people would be surprised to know?
Probably the fact that I used to make wedding dresses. When I first got out of nursing school, I made wedding dresses and bridal parties and different things like that. I don’t do that anymore. I don’t have the time. I always liked sewing. I made my own wedding dress and kind of enjoyed doing that, so I started making some wedding dresses, and I did that for about 10 years. A lot of hand stitching on pearls and sequins.
What's one thing you wish people understood about nurses?
I just think that a lot of times, people aren’t aware of what you need to consider into factors when you’re caring for the clients. Sometimes, you’ve got to take into where the patients are coming from, and especially with diabetes patients, not always thinking that they’re not compliant. There’s barriers, usually.
What's been the hardest part of being a nurse in the last year?
COVID. It was tough.
How do you relieve stress after a busy week?
TV time. I go home and I watch TV with programs that are happy, have happy endings. Hallmark Channel. Get to watch the stories that really probably don’t get to happen.
What are your hobbies or interests?
I’m an outdoors person, so I like camping and boating and water skiing. I spend a lot of time trying to find the time to do that. Last year was a little more difficult, but finding the time to do that with my grandkids. They’re getting to the age where they’re ready to start water skiing, and the boats have come out of storage and they’re already saying ‘are we going now?’ And I’m like ‘nope, it’s too cold.’
What's your favorite thing about being a nurse?
The hands-on care that I do for the patients. It’s rewarding when you see the patients getting better, or in my case as a diabetes educator, one of my biggest focuses is seeing their numbers improve. That’s what’s really rewarding, is seeing when you have a patient coming in and they need to have their A1C down to get their surgery, and you get it down and they get to do their surgery, and they’re so happy.