Suicide prevention walk held Saturday

The Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk was held on Saturday at Chautauqua Park in Beatrice.

The local fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is held each year in September.

Melissa Snyder-Carlson, organizer for the Beatrice walk, said she was looking for resources after her dad, Kevin Snyder, completed suicide in 2007. Two years later her mom, Tammy, completed suicide.

“This is very personal to me,” said Snyder-Carlson. “The walk is about raising awareness and breaking down the stigma."

Fundraising helps provide for prevention and post-vention resources for families. In addition, a new billboard will be placed on Highway 77, north of Pickrell, advertising the new mental health crisis number, 988.

The Blue River LOSS (Local Outreach for Suicide Survivors) Team also had a table with resource information available at the walk.

Laura Koch said the LOSS Team’s purpose is to help those in our community who survive the loss of a family member, friends, or colleague to suicide.

The LOSS Team has a 24-hour phone number (402-806-5551) available to call for support or to schedule a visit with a mental health clinician and survivor.

“Through compassion and understanding, we help survivors know they're not alone,” said Koch. “We are happy to arrange a call-out visit at anytime, whether it be a day after or years after, to help that family with resources and in processing their grief."

The Blue River LOSS Team will be hosting a free viewing of the “Ripple Effect” at the Community Players Theatre on Nov. 19 which is International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.

Brenda Quigley, of Centralia, Kansas, said her life changed forever on Jan. 19, 2021 when her son, Damon, completed suicide. Damon was 13-years-old at the time of his death.

“He never said a word to us that he was struggling," she said. “I don’t know how people get through a tragedy like this, but I prayed a lot. I wanted to know what the purpose was to all this mess."

She said the word “purpose” just kept coming up and she started a Facebook support group. Damon’s Purpose has 925 members and encourages suicide awareness and prevention, as well as striving to end the stigma around mental illness.

“There’s a lot of healing that takes place too,” said Snyder-Carlson. "The families that come to remember their loved one that was lost to suicide come together and we know we’re all here for a common reason."