Sunday walk aims to raise awareness of world hunger

Pastor Kathee Forrest and Chuck Riedesel, Organizers of the Gage County CROP Walk, are hoping people will lace up their sneakers and join them for the event on Sunday.

The 53rd CROP Hunger Walk is a fundraiser that that also raises awareness of hunger issues, globally and locally.

Forrest said the group planned to start at Hannibal Park on Oct. 23 at 2 p.m.

“We will start from the shelter near some playground equipment at the northeast part of Hannibal Park, proceed south on the walking trail," she said. "We will pass east of Christ Community Church to the USDA building and Sack Lumber. We will cross the highway at the high school and walk along the lake near the Villa. We will travel west through bean fields to the south side of the YMCA. The group will turn around and return on the same trail when they reach the Big Blue River."

Several churches and organizations along the trail have agreed to set up refreshment stations for the walkers.

“It’s about six miles, which is significant because that is the average amount of miles a person in some of the third-world countries travel every day for food and water,” Reidesel said.

Reidesel noted that the 25% will be given to the Salvation Army of Beatrice, the Wymore Food Pantry and the Beatrice Community Food Pantry.

Promotion materials indicate that donations will impact individuals and families in more than 35 countries.

“We hope people will come walk with us because it’s going to be beautiful weather,” Forrest said. “We will register people at the beginning of the walk, but if they can’t for some reason, they can register and donate at crophungerwalk.org.

“By choosing Gage County on the menu, those funds will benefit our event. Also 25% of all proceeds will stay in our community.”

Reidesel, who is serving as Treasurer for the Gage County Crop Walk, said he has gone online and donated.

“It’s very simple and will set up a donation area on social media for friends to become involved also,” he said.

Forrest said the Beatrice Ministerial Association had been sending invitations to area churches and has been active in the organization of the walk in Gage County for several years.