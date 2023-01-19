Sunland cleans up after snowfall

Freezing rain, sleet and eventually snow caused inconvenience, but Southeast Nebraska did not receive the expected winter storm that had been forecasted.

City of Beatrice Street Superintendent Jason Moore said it was a nice warm storm which is what they hope for in winter weather.

“We got lucky,” he said. “It stayed raining and provided some much-needed moisture in the area. We knew we’d be on a fine line, and we were lucky.”

Moore said his eight-man crew put about 80 tons of salt down when it was around 31 degrees on Wednesday morning. The bridges were de-iced also, but the temperature increased to around 33 degrees through the day.

“I monitored the storm and the guys did work through the night when it was snowing, but the roads stayed wet, and we didn’t have the problems we expected.”

Gage County Highway Department Superintendent Mark Kuhnke said they had monitored the weather and had everything loaded waiting for the anticipated weather.

“We drove our normal snow routes nothing really changed,” he said. “We didn’t have any overtime hours. There was hardly any ice. It was more of a slush.”

Beatrice Public Schools Superintendent Jason Alexander said canceling school because of weather is never an easy decision.

“We would always prefer to be in school, but the safety of students, teachers, and staff will always be the most paramount priority in making decisions,” he said.

“Snow day and late start decisions typically start at about 4:30 a.m. The weather forecast is the first option and important, but it’s always best to get out on the roads and drive a few highways and country roads to really see what the conditions are like. I try to always put myself in the shows of a bus driver and a 16-year old, first time driver.”

He said he also talks with Bus Transportation Manager Kim Price.

“Normally the decision would have to be made by 6 a.m. and on a late start morning, a decision has to be made by 7:35 a.m. since this is when buses go out.”

Gage County Emergency Manager Lisa Wiegand said it’s always good to be prepared for any weather event.

“It’s always good to plan and prepare,” she said. “When traveling in winter weather it could include letting others know of your travel plans, no matter the distance, and the route you are taking.”

Wiegand offers a free worksheet at her Courthouse office on preparation, survival, recognition and response when a winter storm threatens.