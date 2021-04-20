Sunland receives spring snow

The Sunland received some unseasonably winter weather Monday evening, as Beatrice Municipal Airport reported receiving roughly two inches of snow.

The snow quickly melted Tuesday morning, with cloudy spring weather expected to continue throughout the rest of the week. Predictions drastically ranging from a low of 25 degrees Wednesday morning, up to 70 degrees by Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some mid-spring snow is typical for southeast Nebraska.

According to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's weather statistics, their greatest amount of snowfall in April was in 1997, with 11.1 inches recorded.

The recent snowfall could also be the last of the season, with UNL recording their latest measurable snowfall of the year on May 3-4 of 1967, when they received three inches.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.