Sunland sees a week of rain

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After nearly a week's worth of thunderstorms, the Sunland is predicted to be at least partially sunny this weekend, with temperatures ranging from 58-84 degrees.

The clear weather is expected to continue as well, but with more thunderstorms predicted to follow from August 8-10.

The Beatrice Municipal Airport recorded receiving 1.43 inches of rain this week between Sunday evening and Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service recorded that Lincoln received roughly 5.7 inches of rain this month, which is a nearly 68% increase from the July average of 3.4 inches.

The storms have already proven costly, as Beatrice Superintendent Jason Alexander reported over $100,000 in estimated damage at Beatrice High School.

The Big Blue River's water levels have risen, but the City of Beatrice has not announced needing to close any bridges due to the weather.

While the weather is atypical for the summer, the rainfall is minimal in comparison to the storms in the spring of 2019, which caused record levels of flooding across Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts called it the biggest, most damaging disaster in Nebraska history.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.