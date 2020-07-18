Sunny temperatures predicted in Sunland

Another potentially dangerous outdoor factor for animals is pavement.

Fiddes said before walking dogs, an individual should test the heat of the pavement by touching it for at least five seconds. If it is too hot, then the animal should not walk on that ground.

“Sometimes the temperature of the asphalt can be over 120 or 130 degrees,” Fiddes noted. “We wouldn’t want to walk on that barefoot, and that’s what we’re asking pets to do.”

Fiddes said other ways to care for animals during the heat are to bring them indoors if possible, have a shaded area outdoors if not, and make sure they always have access to cool water.

“Really, they’re no more suited to being outdoors in high temperatures than we are,” Fiddes said.

Fiddes said warning signs for heat exhaustion in dogs include when they’re panting excessively, even after coming inside and cooling off, and refusing to drink water or immediately throwing up after drinking. For cats, if they pant at all that is a warning sign.

“Any of those signs will necessitate veterinary care,” Fiddes said. “If you have a pet that’s been outside and won’t drink water, contact your veterinarian right away, because if we don’t start the cooling process appropriately and get them the medication and treatments they need, heat exhaustion will kill pets.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.