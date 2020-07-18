Sunny temperatures predicted in Sunland

The Sunland is predicted to be especially hot and sunny for a few days, as the National Weather Service predicts temperature highs from around 98 degrees this weekend.
People can beat the heat by wearing lightweight and loose fitting clothing, rescheduling strenuous activities to the early morning or evening when possible and drinking plenty of water.
High temperatures can cause heat exhaustion resulting in fever, excessive thirst, nausea, fainting, cool and clammy skin, weakness, muscle aches and dizziness. If left untreated, heat exhaustion can lead to heatstroke, where the body’s cooling system stops working. The potentially life-threatening condition is characterized by vomiting, headache, rapid heart rate, hot and dry skin, shortness of breath and decreased urination.
Children and the elderly, as well as those with critical medical conditions, are especially at risk for heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
People may be traveling this weekend to camp, swim or do other lakeside activities, which pose other potential dangers for heat exhaustion.
When temperatures outside range from 80-100 degrees, the temperature inside a parked car can reach 130-172 degrees. In 2019 alone, 53 children died in hot cars, which followed the record high of 54 deaths in 2018, according to KidsAndCars.org.
Carlee Fiddes, the shelter director at the Beatrice Humane Society, noted that animals should also not be left alone in parked vehicles, even if air conditioning is left on.
“Air conditioning can fail, vehicles can be stolen, there’s just a lot of bad things that can happen in those situations,” Fiddes said. “The safest thing is to either leave your pet home, or to leave them in the vehicle with a human that can alert you if there’s a problem.”
Fiddes also addressed another issue that can harm animals, kids, and those with weak immune systems in Nebraska this summer: unknowingly or accidentally drinking lake water.
According to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, the state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County. Wagon Train Lake in Lancaster County was also recently on this list, but has since been removed from the list of lakes under health alert.
In a press release, NDEE stated that signs are posted at the lakes to advise the public to use caution, and that the public should avoid any activity that could lead to swallowing the water. People can still use the public areas for camping, picnics and other outdoor activities like recreational boating and fishing.
Another potentially dangerous outdoor factor for animals is pavement.
Fiddes said before walking dogs, an individual should test the heat of the pavement by touching it for at least five seconds. If it is too hot, then the animal should not walk on that ground.
“Sometimes the temperature of the asphalt can be over 120 or 130 degrees,” Fiddes noted. “We wouldn’t want to walk on that barefoot, and that’s what we’re asking pets to do.”
Fiddes said other ways to care for animals during the heat are to bring them indoors if possible, have a shaded area outdoors if not, and make sure they always have access to cool water.
“Really, they’re no more suited to being outdoors in high temperatures than we are,” Fiddes said.
Fiddes said warning signs for heat exhaustion in dogs include when they’re panting excessively, even after coming inside and cooling off, and refusing to drink water or immediately throwing up after drinking. For cats, if they pant at all that is a warning sign.
“Any of those signs will necessitate veterinary care,” Fiddes said. “If you have a pet that’s been outside and won’t drink water, contact your veterinarian right away, because if we don’t start the cooling process appropriately and get them the medication and treatments they need, heat exhaustion will kill pets.”
