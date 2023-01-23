Superintendent hired for Fairbury Public Schools

A new superintendent has been hired to lead Fairbury Public Schools starting with the 2023-2024 school year.

Following a special meeting Saturday morning, the Board of Education announced that Sean Molloy, who is currently the high school principal, will serve as the district’s next superintendent. Molloy will replace Stephen Grizzle, who recently announced his resignation.

“I'd like to thank the Fairbury Board of Education for their support and confidence in me as the next Fairbury Public Schools superintendent,” Molloy said. “I'd also like to thank Mr. Stephen Grizzle for the opportunities he has provided me in my four years in Fairbury. His encouragement, advice and mentorship have prepared me well for this role. My priority has and always will be to serve the community of Fairbury and I'm excited for this opportunity to continue working with wonderful staff, students and parents. I look forward to building on our District's strengths and identifying areas of need in the years to come.”

Molloy said it will be his fifth year at Fairbury Public Schools and he’s worked in education since 2011, first at Lincoln Public Schools, where he was an elementary teacher and instructional coach.

From 2019-2021 he was the intermediate principal at Fairbury, before starting his current role as high school principal.

“Last week after learning of Mr. Grizzle’s resignation, the board of education negotiating committee met and discussed options moving forward,” board president Angie Judd said in a statement. “The committee felt fortunate to have a strong candidate within the district, who for four years has been a part of and understands the needs of FPS. With confidence, the committee recommended Mr. Molloy for the position. We are excited to announce that the board offered Sean the superintendent position this morning and he accepted.”