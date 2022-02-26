Survey seeks voter input on important issues

The Beatrice Daily Sun is seeking input from its readers regarding the upcoming Nebraska gubernatorial race.

Lee Enterprises, the parent company of a number of Nebraska newspapers including the Daily Sun, the Lincoln Journal Star, Omaha World-Herald and more, wants to know what voters think are the most important issues as we elect a new governor this year.

For that reason, we're asking the public to complete a survey on what they feel are the important issues facing Nebraska.

The survey can be found online at: https://nebraskapapers.survey.fm/nebraska-citizen-survey

The aim of the poll is simple: To find out what issues in the gubernatorial race matter most to our readers. So we're launching a statewide, unscientific poll to see what's on the minds of Nebraskans.

Information from the poll will help Nebraska newspapers to know what issues Nebraskans care about, and then get answers to how, specifically, candidates prioritize and would solve those issues.

If you're reading this in print, you can use your smartphone to take a picture of the QR code attached to this story and you'll be linked to the survey. If you're reading online, you can click here.

The survey will be open through March 15. Your responses will help us have a more meaningful discussion about what voters need as we elect the top executive in this state in November.

