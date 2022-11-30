Suspect arrested after firing crossbow at police, starting fire with fireworks

A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday after firing a crossbow at authorities, then starting a fire inside a residence with fireworks.

On Tuesday, officers with Beatrice Police Department and Gage County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 Block of North 17th Street for a subject in mental distress who had barricaded himself in his home.

Upon arrival, a press release stated officers made contact with the subject. The subject was armed with a crossbow and fired one bolt in the direction of the officers. Officers continued to talk to the subject attempting to calm him down. The subject then ruptured a gas line inside of the house.

Due to the threat to public safety and several homes near the location, Beatrice Fire and Rescue shut off the gas to the residence.

The Beatrice SWAT team was able to vent the gas from the residence. The subject then began shooting fireworks inside the residence and at the officers, causing the residence to catch fire. With the building on fire, SWAT officers made entry and safely took the subject into custody.

The Beatrice Fire Department then took over the scene and extinguished the fire.