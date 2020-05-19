Suspect arrested in Jefferson County shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FAIRBURY -- A teenager is in police custody and a 31-year-old man remains hospitalized after a shooting in Jefferson County Monday night.

Jefferson County deputies responded to a call of multiple gunshots in the 1000 block of 4th Street in Fairbury Monday night shortly after 9 p.m.

According to a report from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, deputies arrived on the scene and found a 31-year-old white male with multiple gunshot wounds. Once law enforcement secured the scene emergency medical responders treated the victim and transported him to Jefferson Community Health and Life, where he was stabilized and transported by medical helicopter to a hospital in Lincoln.

Deputies developed a suspect from interviews at the scene. The suspect is a 17-year-old Hispanic male possibly driving a dark colored smaller SUV or car. At approximately 1:20 a.m. Tuesday deputies received information that the suspect was en route to Lincoln.

Working with Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster Co. Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol the subject was located at a residence in the Air Park area of Lincoln. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was detained in Lincoln awaiting transport to Jefferson County.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a complaint is being filed with charges as an adult. When those are finalized the suspect’s name will be released.

