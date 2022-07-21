Suspect in BSDC sexual assault case granted bond reduction

A Beatrice man accused of sexually assaulting a Beatrice State Developmental Center resident last year was granted a bond reduction Thursday in Gage County District Court.

Allen Evans, 30, is charged with first-degree sexual assault of an incompetent person, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a vulnerable adult stemming from the October 2021 incident.

Last month his attorney, Kelly Breen, asked District Court Judge Rick Schreiner for a bond reduction in the case from $500,000 with a 10% deposit required. That request was denied, but a similar request made this week was granted, and Schreiner reduced the bond to $350,000 with a 10% deposit required.

In his argument for a reduction, Breen said the case is being held up by the State Patrol’s investigation.

Breen said authorities seized documents that should have been protected under Allen’s attorney-client privilege.

“Judge, it’s not his fault that we haven’t started working on this case,” Breen said. “Not at all. He contacted an attorney in March and somehow those emails were part of the discovery. The State Patrol searched his home computer and phone… It’s going to be an involved case and while we want a speedy trial for him, we’ve got to protect his rights, too. Right now we’re at a standstill in the case. He’s languishing in jail and his family’s suffering.”

He added that Evans cooperated with the investigation, and has a wife and five children he supports.

Breen asked for the bond to be reduced to $100,000 with a 10% deposit, while prosecutors asked that the request for a bond reduction be denied.

Evans was an employee at BSDC at the time of the alleged sexual assault.

Last October investigators with the State Patrol were notified of allegations Evans had sexually assaulted a 34-year-old resident.

The victim told an employee that she was sexually assaulted by Evans, according to the arrest warrant. The Department of Health and Human Services previously declined to say what Evans’ role was at BSDC, though the arrest warrant refers to him as a supervisor.

The victim told the worker that Evans had raped her and did something to her in the bathroom. The worker took the victim to Beatrice Community Hospital, and eventually Bryan Health West in Lincoln.

The warrant states the State Patrol investigator was told by a sexual assault nurse examiner that the injuries were “amongst the worst she had ever observed” and included vaginal and anal trauma.

While at Bryan the victim told the investigator Evans had also placed her in the shower and sexually assaulted her again before using a towel to clean both of them before throwing the towel in a dumpster.

Authorities searched the dumpster outside of the victim’s residence in the 3000 block of Peterson Boulevard. During the search they found a trash bag that contained a bloody towel, pajama pants and underwear. Testing was done that connected the items to DNA from Evans, as well as the victim.

Evans was interviewed at BSDC, and denied sexual contact between the two.

A statement from the Department of Health and Human Services following his arrest said Evans was on investigatory suspension pending further action by the agency.