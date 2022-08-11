 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspects who fired at Beatrice residence face additional violations

  Updated
  • 0

Police believe two men arrested for shooting firearms at a Beatrice residence earlier this month are also responsible for several other cases of criminal mischief in Gage County.

Deputies from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office took several criminal mischief complaints in the Firth and Cortland area of northern Gage County involving damage to property by firearms and graffiti in early August, according to a press release. 

Gage County investigators were contacted by Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office investigators and informed of potential suspects in similar cases in the Firth area.

Several suspects were apprehended in Lancaster County and brought to the Gage County Detention Center where an investigator and a deputy interviewed them and arrested them for six counts of criminal mischief.

The suspects are also believed to be tied to a recent shooting in Beatrice on Aug. 3. The Gage County Sheriff’s Office worked cooperatively with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the Beatrice Police Department and the Lincoln Police Department to obtain evidence to make the arrests.

The suspects, 19-year-old Jordan Meyer of Lincoln and 18-year-old Colten Anderson of Firth are being detained in the Gage County Detention Center pending the court process. The investigation is ongoing.

Colten Anderson

Colten Anderson
