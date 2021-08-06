Suspicious vehicle report leads to arrest

A report of a suspicious vehicle late Thursday evening led to a drug arrest in Gage County.

Just before 10 p.m Gage County deputies were called to the 500 block of Overlook Lane, around one mile northeast of Beatrice, for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

At the scene deputies found a black Honda Civic with Illinois plates parked past a no outlet sign. Arrest documents state a man was slumped over in the driver’s seat and approached by deputies.

After multiple attempts, the man, later identified as 29-year-old Dustin L. Laschanzky, woke up and had trouble rolling down the window before slumping back over and appearing to go back to sleep. He was woken again and opened the door, releasing the smell of marijuana.

During a records check it was learned that Laschanzky had a revoked license and an active warrant out of Lancaster County.

He was detained, and a search of the var revealed a glass pipe with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine. The search also turned up a grinder, two vape pens with a marijuana odor, burnt rolling paper, a digital scale and a glass container labeled THC concentrate, among other items.

Laschanzky was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC concentrate, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving during revocation.

