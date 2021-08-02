Swine show draws crowd to fair

The Gage County Fair Swine Show was held Saturday morning with about 65 market and breeding hogs exhibited.

Gary Kubicek of Firth served as judge for the show.

“I’ve been doing this for about 47 years," he said. "It’s such a joy to work with these young people and the quality of those young people out here today is as good as it’s ever been. It’s always a pleasure to see the effort they put into their projects."

“We’ve had a fabulous show today with a lot of quality animals in each of the classes. I was so pleased to see the reserve showman turn to the grand champion and shake his hand. It was so neat to see that competitive spirit and know that these young people want their friends to do well and celebrate with them."

Trevor Parde of Adams said he had a good day with receiving Reserve Grand Champion in overall showmanship and Reserve Grand Champion Market Swine.

“I always work hard, but sometimes my hog doesn’t cooperate or look the best. Today it just all came together,” he said.

Carter Holtmeier of Plymouth received overall Grand Champion in Showmanship and Market Swine.