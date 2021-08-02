 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Swine show draws crowd to fair
0 Comments
top story

Swine show draws crowd to fair

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Swine show

Reegan Kracke of DeWitt and Boston Crawford of Beatrice compete in the Swine Show on Saturday at the Gage County Fair.

 Christina Lyons

The Gage County Fair Swine Show was held Saturday morning with about 65 market and breeding hogs exhibited.

Gary Kubicek of Firth served as judge for the show.

“I’ve been doing this for about 47 years," he said. "It’s such a joy to work with these young people and the quality of those young people out here today is as good as it’s ever been. It’s always a pleasure to see the effort they put into their projects."

“We’ve had a fabulous show today with a lot of quality animals in each of the classes. I was so pleased to see the reserve showman turn to the grand champion and shake his hand. It was so neat to see that competitive spirit and know that these young people want their friends to do well and celebrate with them."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Trevor Parde of Adams said he had a good day with receiving Reserve Grand Champion in overall showmanship and Reserve Grand Champion Market Swine.

“I always work hard, but sometimes my hog doesn’t cooperate or look the best. Today it just all came together,” he said.

Carter Holtmeier of Plymouth received overall Grand Champion in Showmanship and Market Swine.

Trenton Kracke of DeWitt received a 2nd Runner Up in overall Showmanship and Grand Champion Breeding Swine.

Hannah Holtmeier of Plymouth received Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Swine.

Pen of Three Swine Grand Champion was August Gerlach of DeWitt and Reserve Grand Champion was Deighton Dorn of Adams.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

In Turkey wildfire, 'Miracle' goats defy flames

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Braving the heat
Local News

Braving the heat

  • Updated

Emmet Caldwell of Lincoln judged the Bucket Calf, Stocker Feeder, Alpaca and Sheep shows at the Gage County Fair on Thursday during record hig…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News