Talent demonstrated during livestock shows at fair

Approximately 20 heifers and cows, mostly Holsteins, were judged on Thursday at the Gage County Fair.

The judge for the event was Trevor Klipp of Hanover, Kan., who said it was clear how much work the participants put into showing.

“I’ve done a lot of judging at fairs in the area and the biggest things with Gage County was I saw a lot of really good potential," Klipp said. "All the way from the Pee Wee showmanship to the calves and cows. It was one of the best shows that I’ve judge yet.

“The Pee Wee Showmanship was one of the coolest things I’ve seen. This is what it is all about. Our young people are our most important asset and something we need to invest in to keep the dairy industry viable.”

Klipp works with his family on 80 cow registered Holstein dairy farm. He received a degree in Agribusiness at Southeast Community College in Beatrice.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Autumn Bartlett showed the Grand and Reserve Champion dairy heifer. Colton Herfel exhibited the Grand Champion dairy cow and Taelyn Lang showed the Reserve Champion dairy cow.

Colton Herfel also received the Champion Dairy Herd and the Milk Production award. Taelyn Lang received an award for Protein.