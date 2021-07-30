Talent demonstrated during livestock shows at fair

Approximately 20 heifers and cows, mostly Holsteins, were judged on Thursday at the Gage County Fair.
The judge for the event was Trevor Klipp of Hanover, Kan., who said it was clear how much work the participants put into showing.
“I’ve done a lot of judging at fairs in the area and the biggest things with Gage County was I saw a lot of really good potential," Klipp said. "All the way from the Pee Wee showmanship to the calves and cows. It was one of the best shows that I’ve judge yet.
“The Pee Wee Showmanship was one of the coolest things I’ve seen. This is what it is all about. Our young people are our most important asset and something we need to invest in to keep the dairy industry viable.”
Klipp works with his family on 80 cow registered Holstein dairy farm. He received a degree in Agribusiness at Southeast Community College in Beatrice.
Autumn Bartlett showed the Grand and Reserve Champion dairy heifer. Colton Herfel exhibited the Grand Champion dairy cow and Taelyn Lang showed the Reserve Champion dairy cow.
Colton Herfel also received the Champion Dairy Herd and the Milk Production award. Taelyn Lang received an award for Protein.
The dairy goat show had approximately 12 animals exhibited with five different breeds represented.
Beau Beavers received the Grand Champion Dairy Goat award, and said his favorite part of showing goats was walking with them.
“I just like it when they are right beside me,” Beau said.
Charlotte Schuerman received the Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Goat award.
“Evin, my goat, has been with me since she was a baby. She is such a pet and I just love spending time with her,” Charlotte said.