Taser used on man resisting officers

Beatrice police arrested a man for resisting arrest after responding to a disturbance call on Sunday.

Just before 11:30 p.m. police were called to 305 Cheyenne Drive for reports of an intoxicated man, identified as 37-year-old Quentin L. Erks, who was causing a disturbance at the residence.

Before police arrived dispatchers received another call that an intoxicated man had “busted in” the front door of a different residence in the area.

When police arrived Erks was on the front porch. Arrest documents state he was visibly intoxicated and not complying with officers.

Documents state police had three prior contacts with Erks that evening where he threatened police. He was detained, and resisted when police attempted to put him in a patrol vehicle.

After repeated warnings, police used a Taser on Erks and he was placed under arrest for disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.

He continued to resist at the Gage County Detention Center, and was placed in a solitary holding cell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0