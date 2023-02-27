The Teammates Mentoring Program held a Spring Regional Summit at Tri County School on Saturday morning. Mentors from Beatrice and other area schools attended the event.

Tri County Program Coordinator Dave Rosenbaum welcomed 30 guests to the Media Center.

“We’re glad you’re here and taking the opportunity to learn more about being a mentor and supporting our mentees,” he said.

Mentors attended breakout sessions in personal values, mentee learning styles, being a strengths spotter and supporting mental health. Each session was 45 minutes in length with mentors choosing two of the four to attend.

One mentor said the two that he attended were full of good information and he would have liked to have had the opportunity to join all four.

Teammates Training and Support Coordinator Tori Pedersen shared information from mentee surveys. Students were asked to describe Teammates to someone who has never heard about the program.

“A teammate is someone who makes you feel like you are safe. They’re there for you when you need it,” said one mentee.

Another student said Teammates is when an adult takes 30 minutes out of their week to spend with you and it’s really fun.

Pedersen said mentors express care, provide support, share power, expand possibilities and challenge growth.

Teammates Marketing and Recruitment Manager Hannah Miller provided the keynote for the training.

“I had no idea what it meant to be a mentor when I started this job,” she said. “But I learned a lot about myself and her in the process.”

She talked about how to help mentees show up as their best self with mentors who recognize their strengths with intentionality.

“I also learned how to best recognize her and the people around me in a way they wanted to be acknowledged," she said.

She said that when employees in the workplace are recognized in a meaningful way they are five times more likely to be hopeful. Research indicates that recognition should be timely, specific and individualized.

Other Regional Summits will be held in Norfolk on March 18 and in LaVista on March 25.

Teammates is a one-on-one, school-based mentoring program started by Dr. Tom Osborne and his wife, Nancy in 1991. With chapters in schools throughout the Midwest, thousands of youth are matched with caring adult volunteers. Increases in attendance, improvements in behavior, grades and relationships have been noted in research.

For more information on Teammates go to teammates.org.