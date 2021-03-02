Teen arrested in death of 2-year-old Fairbury boy had been awaiting trial in Lincoln man's shooting

The 18-year-old Fairbury man accused of killing a 2-year-old boy Friday had been awaiting trial for allegedly shooting a man five times in May, leaving him in critical condition.

Jake Gonzalez posted $25,000 of a $250,000 bond to get out of jail July 13 in the case where he was facing first-degree assault and weapons charges.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment on the 700 block of J Street in Fairbury to check on a woman who lives there.

When they got there, she told them to call an ambulance for her son.

Gonzalez ran.

Deputies then found the boy face-down in a closed closet with bruising on the back of his head, arms, back and legs and two black eyes, Deputy Thomas Osienger wrote in an affidavit for a search warrant.

The boy, Hollen Siedschlag, was taken to a local hospital and later flown to Children's Hospital in Omaha, where he died.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up by family for a memorial.