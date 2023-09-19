A 19 year old man was flown to a Lincoln hospital following a crash in Gage County.

Just after 8 a.m. Monday Gage County deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle injury crash.

A press release stated that Rachael Bauman, 47, of rural Beatrice was driving a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on West Lilac Road. Toby Kotinek, 19, of Lawrence, Neb. was driving a 2008 Chevy Impala west bound on the road when the two vehicles met on the crest of a hill and collided.

Bauman was treated at the scene and released. Kotinek was flown to Bryan West via Starcare with non-life-threatening injuries. Bauman was wearing her seatbelt and airbags deployed. Kotinek was not wearing a seatbelt and airbags deployed. He needed to be extricated from the vehicle by Beatrice Fire and Rescue. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, the press release stated.

Agencies involved were Beatrice Fire and Rescue, Beatrice Rural Fire and Rescue, Gage County Highway Department and Starcare.