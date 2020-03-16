Teen killed in Jefferson County crash

A 15-year-old Plymouth boy was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Bryson Haecker died at a Fairbury hospital following the head-on collision five miles west of Plymouth on Nebraska 4.

Haecker was a passenger in a westbound 2008 Nissan Maxima driven by Mallory Chavez, 16, of DeWitt. Authorities said Chavez's car appeared to have dropped two wheels onto the shoulder, then she overcorrected and slid in front of an eastbound 2013 Dodge Journey driven by Brian Stokebrand, 44, of DeWitt.

The collision was reported at 11:20 p.m. Snow was falling at the time and Sheriff Nels Sorensen said weather may have played a role in the crash.

Chavez was treated at the Fairbury hospital and later transferred to a Lincoln hospital.

Stokebrand and five others in the SUV were treated at Beatrice Community Hospital.

Haecker was a sophomore at Tri County School. Superintendent Randy Schlueter said a crisis team met over the weekend and Monday to discuss how staff would provide support to the students.