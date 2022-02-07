Terry's Steakhouse brings traffic to Virginia

VIRGINIA -- Terry’s Steakhouse stands tall in the town of Virginia, even when shadowed by nearby grain elevators.

As the sun sets over the quiet town, the steakhouse’s tired and worn stones glimmer a little; they’re the color of cream. Flairs of scarlet baste the side and façade for decoration. Tucked in a town of 70 people, this is about as Nebraskan as it gets.

Terry Mencl has owned and managed the steakhouse since 1992. He took it over from his uncle.

“Well you know, most bar people last only seven or 10 years at the most,” Mencl said. “My uncle had it for 45 years.”

Mencl said running a restaurant can be a lot work, especially with the labor shortage and pandemic on. The workload leaves him with little opportunity to stop and stretch. He said he doesn’t have time for a vacation.

“It’s hectic when you can’t find help,” he said. “It’s been terrible. I mean you take what you can get, but you hope you can get some good people. Right now, I have good people, but they’re a family. So if they move somewhere or have something to do, it will be a struggle.”

A group of locals entered just as Terry’s opened its doors for dinner on this particular day. They wasted no time in grabbing their spots, next to a Budweiser chandelier. They drank beer and chatted about the weather, about life, about COVID-19.

Mencl said people like them keep him going.

“I just enjoy it,” he said. “Well we got our regulars in here, and it’s just enjoyable to sit and listen to some of the gossip. And then on the weekends, you get all these different people from Lincoln and Omaha. You start developing relationships with them, too.”

The same goes for Troyal Burris, who was waiting, working the bar and helping back in the kitchen on a recent Thursday night.

“For the time I’ve been here, I’ve only worked here for the past few months every couple of days, and I know quite a few people pretty well already,” Burris said. “Obviously when it’s really busy in here, you don’t have much time to talk. But you recognize faces. And people know you.”

Mencl also serves as the head cook. He specializes in steaks.

“We put out some good stuff throughout the weekend,” he said. “I hand cut my own steaks like rib eye and prime rib. And then we have a full sized salad bar where everything is basically homemade. There might be one thing that isn’t homemade.”

Mencl said he learned to cook early in his life, when his mother would oftentimes be working for his uncle at the same bar and grill he now owns. Back then, he’d experiment with different flavors and ways of cooking. Now, after three decades of work, he still likes experimenting and keeping things new.

Mencl uses his home-grown vegetables for cooking at Terry's. Mencl said he used produce from his 60 tomato plants throughout the year.

He said all the work of providing fresh ingredients is worth it for a simple reason.

“People appreciate it,” he said.

Mencl said he’s thought about getting out of the business, but he knows, if Terry’s Steakhouse goes down, there won’t be much in the way of restaurants for miles.

“Somebody’s got to be open because there’s nothing else around here,” he said. “I’m kind of in the middle of everything, so I just keep the doors open.”

