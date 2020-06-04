Test Nebraska initiative found no new COVID-19 cases from Beatrice testing

With new health measures in place, the city planned to open the splash pad Thursday afternoon and the public pool will reopen to the public on Monday.

Wirth said for the first week the water park will be open from noon to 6 p.m. to allow pool staff time to make adequate adjustments and make sure things run smoothly before starting to open at 11 a.m. the following week.

Guidelines require that occupancy not exceed 25 percent of full capacity, or 200 people in the case of the public pool, a restriction city administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said is not limited to public pools, but extends to hotels and private pools, such as the one at the country club.

“Sitting through various phone conferences about pools and how they open, I don’t think the fact that they are a private pool changes the rules that they have to abide by,” he said. “I think it’s up to their governing body to make sure they’re following rules, which is 25 percent of capacity at any one time."

Another topic raised at the meeting was softball tournaments planned for the summer. Wirth said that while the games are not sponsored by the city, it will work to ensure guidelines are followed when teams come to town.

“Our public properties department is doing everything they possibly can to make sure people are aware of the guidelines they have to follow,” he said. “That doesn’t mean we’re going to go out and police what’s going on. I think that’s all we can do, make them aware of what the rules and regulations are, according to the directed health measure which began June 1.”

