Texas man sentenced for Fairbury murder

A Texas man was sentenced to prison for up to 60 years Tuesday for shooting a man in a Fairbury park in 2019.
Jerry W. Gilbert, 26, appeared in Gage County District Court for shooting Marc Jarrell of Lincoln in Crystal Springs Park.
“I never came down here to hurt anyone, but to start a new life,” Gilbert said. “I was on drugs, I didn’t know what was going to happen. I saw a gun and I panicked. I didn’t mean to shoot him, but I did. Marc is dead because of me. I wish things ended differently but I can’t change the facts. Not a day passes that I don’t think about what I did to him and his family.”
Gilbert was sentenced to 40-50 years for second-degree murder and 5-10 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony. The sentences will be served consecutively, totaling 45-60 years.
Before pronouncing the sentence, Judge Rick Schreiner said he believed Gilbert did not intend to kill anyone, but got involved in a situation that was “completely out of control.”
“Unfortunately, this was a situation that was just a matter of time coming, with all the players involved,” he said. “I had 226 pages of reports that laid out a significant drug dealing enterprise involving at least a dozen individuals and you ended up in the middle of that. There were stolen guns involved. This was just a matter of time.”
Prosecuting attorney Zachary Blackman requested a lengthy prison sentence of more than 50 years, detailing Gilbert’s lengthy criminal history.
“He has served time in the Texas Department of Corrections,” Blackman said. “It’s clear that Mr. Gilbert does have substance abuse issues. On his own admission, he had smoked methamphetamine just prior to the commission of this homicide. It’s concerning to me that Mr. Gilbert has not been completely accountable for his actions.”
Jarrell was shot on July 1, 2019. His body was found six days later, dumped alongside a road near Endicott, southeast of Fairbury.
Investigators found spent shell casings in a portion of Crystal Springs Park in Fairbury, and video surveillance of frantic movements between two cars and several people, according to an investigative report filed in court.
“Mr. Gilbert was part of a group of individuals that was meeting at Crystal Springs area which was a drug-related meeting,” Blackman said. “Mr. Gilbert promptly walked up to the back seat area of Trey Saathoff’s Kia, which was where Mac Jarrell was sitting and there’s some disagreement as to what might have been said, but after a short period of time he raised the firearm to fire at least four bullets that struck Marc Jarrell, killing him. Mr. Gilbert then drove this Kia out into rural Endicott and left Mr. Jarrell’s Body in the ditch for six days before he led investigators there.
“Jarell was unarmed, just sitting in the back seat. He was an innocent bystander just there along for the ride. This is a perfect example of a senseless killing. There was no point to any of the violence that occurred. Mr. Gilbert’s actions directly caused the end of Mr. Jarrell’s life.”
Defense attorney Robert Kortus argued that Gilbert didn’t set up the planned drug transaction, and had minimal involvement. He also said Gilbert got spooked when he saw guns in the car.
“He admitted to the officer that it was probably not self defense, that he did it, that he’s sorry for it,” Kortus said. He was crying during his statement to them and certainly remorseful to them at that time. Nothing has changed to say it wasn’t remorse… These people, it’s their show. He’s not from Nebraska. They are, and they are running quite the drug operation in Nebraska. He is not. He was there on the day of the shooting and did what he did.”
Gilbert was one of five people charged in relation to the murder. Logan Evans was sentenced to three years in prison and 18 months post release supervision for attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Realidy A. Schram was sentenced to two years probation for obstructing government operations.
Both Trey Saathoff and Caitlyn Grable are scheduled for sentencing Thursday in Jefferson County. Grable is charged with accessory to murder, while Saathoff is charged with attempted accessory to murder.