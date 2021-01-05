Texas man sentenced for Fairbury murder

“Jarell was unarmed, just sitting in the back seat. He was an innocent bystander just there along for the ride. This is a perfect example of a senseless killing. There was no point to any of the violence that occurred. Mr. Gilbert’s actions directly caused the end of Mr. Jarrell’s life.”

Defense attorney Robert Kortus argued that Gilbert didn’t set up the planned drug transaction, and had minimal involvement. He also said Gilbert got spooked when he saw guns in the car.

“He admitted to the officer that it was probably not self defense, that he did it, that he’s sorry for it,” Kortus said. He was crying during his statement to them and certainly remorseful to them at that time. Nothing has changed to say it wasn’t remorse… These people, it’s their show. He’s not from Nebraska. They are, and they are running quite the drug operation in Nebraska. He is not. He was there on the day of the shooting and did what he did.”

Gilbert was one of five people charged in relation to the murder. Logan Evans was sentenced to three years in prison and 18 months post release supervision for attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Realidy A. Schram was sentenced to two years probation for obstructing government operations.

Both Trey Saathoff and Caitlyn Grable are scheduled for sentencing Thursday in Jefferson County. Grable is charged with accessory to murder, while Saathoff is charged with attempted accessory to murder.

