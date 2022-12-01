The Beatrice Art Guild invites community to Art of Christmas

The Beatrice Art Guild will host The Art of Christmas show and sale in the Court Street Plaza this weekend. A variety of different artists have contributed with photographs, paintings, wood carvings, pottery, ornaments and holiday decorations.

Roselyn Shaffer, secretary of the Art Guild, said there have been several new members and feels like the Art Guild has been revived.

“We wanted to show off some of the great work that area artists have done,” she said. “I think people in the community forget we are here, but we have so many creative and talented people.”

Deb Monfelt, of Wymore, is president of the Art Guild. She teaches youth classes and a special show of the art will be included in the event.

Carlos Mazuka, a new member, said he does abstract paintings. Shaffer recruited him after he had done a pop-up show of his paintings in downtown Beatrice.

“He’s really valuable," Shaffer said. "He’s the jack of all trades and has helped us set up."

Corrie Thies of Lewiston has photography and handmade cards on display and for sale. Thies moved back to Nebraska in 2020.

“After I retired, I started taking photos and a friend wanted to purchase a few. I’ve been working on the skill for about nine years," she said. "It is really an outlet for me."

Erna Beach of Beatrice said she does wood carving, but noted that she doesn’t feel like she has to compete or sell her work.

“I do this for my enjoyment,” she said. “I started 23 years ago when my husband passed. I had to do something to save my sanity.”

She explained the different types of wood she likes to use, history of the wood spirits and the time each of the projects requires.

A new member, Roberto Montejo, is displaying a painting of Abraham Lincoln.

The Beatrice Art Guild hosts a spring show prior to the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs. Shaffer said Nebraska was the only state that has this type of organization.

The Art of Christmas will be open on Friday evening from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Court Street Plaza on the southeast corner of Sixth and Court streets.

Members meet monthly on the first Saturday at 1 p.m. on the second level of the Court Street Plaza.

“We are always looking for new members and want to showcase the talent in our community,” Shaffer said. “We want to continue to learn too.”

For more information on membership to the Beatrice Art Guild, contact Rosaline Schaefer at 402-228-0426 or Erna Beach at 402-228-2711.