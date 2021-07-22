The Drive-Thru in Beatrice reopens after fiery start last fall

After a fiery start last fall, a new restaurant opened on the east side of Beatrice in June.

Located at 2110 Court Street, The Drive-Thru serves classic American foods like burgers, fish, and chicken, with an array of different sauces to go with it at varying degrees of spiciness.

As its name suggests, people can order by using the drive-thru lane, online, or by walking up to the food truck on the west side of the building, where all the food is prepared. Customers can then eat at the indoor eating area, at one of the picnic benches outside, or take it to-go.

The Drive-Thru is the fourth vehicle-related business owned by Melissa and Jeremy Snyder, who also own Snyderized Car Care, Night Life Limousine and Yellow Cab of Beatrice.

“We have always wanted to start a food truck,” Melissa Snyder said. “Jeremy’s been really interested in it for a while now, so it’s just something that he’s wanted to do. And we have three other businesses, as well, so it keeps us really busy. But Jeremy really wanted to do the food truck, so this was our next adventure, and it seems to be working pretty good so far.”

