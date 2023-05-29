Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Mercy Closet Charity Thrift Store and Donation Center sold funnel cakes last week as a fundraiser for Mercy Wheels.

President Matthew Shea said the organization is committed to Mercy Wheels.

“The thrift store funds the service,” he said. “Mercy Wheels provides safe, reliable transportation for someone in need. Transportation is a real need in some cases in our community.”

Shea said The Mercy Closet council of six people has set up guidelines and receives applications from churches or some other humanitarian organization.

The thrift store is located at 406 Court Street in downtown Beatrice. They are open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The organization raised $758.50 toward their goal for Mercy Wheels with funnel cake sales.

More information on the thrift store can be found on their Facebook page or by calling 402-230-0578 during business hours.