The cast of “The Music Man” will take the stage at Community Players beginning this weekend.

Guest Director Jean Spilker said this is the first time she has directed a main stage show at Community Players.

“I have some previous experiences in directing, but have really enjoyed doing this show,” she said. “One of my favorite parts is working with a wide range of ages and experience levels to come together to create something special. That collaboration has been great.”

John Francis is playing Professor Harold Hill.

“He is a sneaky, fast-talking salesman that goes into a small Iowa town,” he said. “He’s trying to convince them that they need a boys’ band and is selling instruments with the plan of leaving town, but of course, there’s a girl.”

Francis said the role has been fun.

“It’s a different kind of character than what I’ve played in the past. It has been a lot of fun to interact with all the different characters in the show. Everyone is really talented.”

Anna Erikson is Marian Paroo in the play.

Erickson said her mom is directing the play and her son, Henry, is playing her little brother.

“It’s fun to have the family involvement,” she said. “I actually played this role in high school and I’m remembering a lot of the songs, but the dialog not as much. The costume I’m wearing is what I wore in high school, and it was made by my mom. She made it for herself when she played this role. So that’s kind of cool.”

Both of the main characters are music teachers in their jobs off stage. Francis at the Beatrice Middle School and Erikson at Norris Elementary School.

“I think the play, in general, is really interesting from a music teacher's standpoint,” she said. “Music is just weaved throughout and has a transformative effect on the town. It’s really the music that brings everyone together,” Erikson said. “Music adds vibrancy.”

The cast of 32 members includes several youth and adults. There are also additional orchestra members The play will run a little over two hours.

Spilker said the play is appropriate for all ages.

The Music Man will be performed on June 9, 10, 15, 16, and 17 at 7:30 p.m. Matinee performances at 2 p.m. will be on June 11 and June 18.

For more information on tickets call the Box Office at 402-228-1801 or go to www. beatricecommunityplayers.com.