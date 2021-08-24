The Wall that Heals travels through Gage County

“The traveling exhibit provides thousands of veterans who have been unable to cope with the prospect of facing The Wall to find the strength and courage to do so within their own communities, thus allowing the healing process to begin,” the website states.

Stoddard Principal Kevin Janssen said he thought it was important for the Beatrice students to see the memorial and remember that freedom isn’t free.

“So many men and women have sacrificed so much for all of us to live and cherish the freedoms and belongings that we have,” Janssen said. “I feel it is imperative that students understand the importance of our Veterans and how their courage and sacrifices have shaped our nation and our world…Let's continue to work to educate our students to self-improve, and in doing so, improve our country. We should not lose what has been gained by the sacrifice of so many men and women.”

According to the Marysville Convention and Tourism website, the exhibit will be on display for the public at the Feldhausen Field, located at 312 North 13th Street, from 12:01a.m. on Thursday, August 26 through 2:00p.m. Sunday, August 29. The event is sponsored by the Marysville American Legion Post #163.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.