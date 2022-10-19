Thefts land Beatrice man prison sentence

A Beatrice man was sentenced to prison Wednesday in Gage County District Court in two cases related to theft convictions.

Jesse L. Henry appeared in court where he was sentenced by District Court Judge Rick Schreiner.

In one case he was sentenced to three years for each of two counts of attempted burglary to be served consecutively, and another two years for possession of a controlled substance to be served concurrently. He was also ordered to 18 months of post release supervision following his release.

In a second case, he was sentenced to two years in prison to be served concurrently for theft valued at $1,500-$5,000.

Schreiner said Henry has a 24-year criminal history, and a factor in the sentence was that he hadn’t apologized to the victims.

“Not once did you apologize to the victim in this matter,” he said. “Not once. It’s all about you. Your criminal history is 24 years long and it begins with a burglary.”

Henry was arrested in March 2021 after being connected to a burglary in the 800 block of Court Street. Arrest documents stated he entered the building through a back door and left with a bag full of wheat pennies.

In September he was arrested again in connection to catalytic converter thefts at Zoellner Ford that occurred around four months earlier. Employees said converters were taken from three vehicles. Henry was linked to the thefts along with an accomplice and had receipts for selling catalytic converts at Beatrice Scrap.