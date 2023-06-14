Jake the Therapy Dog visited the Beatrice Public Library on Monday afternoon to listen to children read.

Harrison Pribyl of Beatrice read “Let’s Paint the Garage” as Jake listened. The 4-year-old said it was fun.

Owner Heather Korn told the small group about Jake. He is an Australian Kelpie. His breed is a sheep herding dog and is a working dog.

“He is very smart,” she said. “He learns things really quickly and knows a lot of words.”

She noted that she was living in Tennessee, and he showed up at their farm and was chasing chickens. His fourth visit to their home and he decided to stay with their family.

Jake loves to play with the tennis ball and in the summer, he loves to play in the water and be wet.

“He is a one-person dog. He’ll listen to my husband, but only if I’m not home,” she said. “He lives with five other dogs and two cats. He knows the rules and tells us if someone is breaking the rules.”

Jake has been a therapy dog for almost six years. He is certified by the Alliance of Therapy Dogs in Wyoming.

“His job is to help people in the community,” she said. “He loves socializing with people. During COVID he was so bored.”

Korn and Jake also visit the care facilities in the community regularly.

He will return to the Beatrice Public Library on Monday, June 26 at 1 p.m.

Several other special guests will be visiting the library throughout the summer. The Lego Guy will present on Monday, June 19 at 1 p.m. UNL Extension will visit on several occasions and there are craft projects, movies, and games and puzzles. A complete calendar is available at the front desk.

The theme for the Summer Reading Program is All Together Now.