Therapy on four legs

Two women and there dogs are on mission to help others in southeast Nebraska.
Healing Heart Therapy Dogs is a non-profit organization founded in 2004 by Marla Wademan and Gayle Lothrop of Crete. Both of the women and their dogs had completed certification for a similar program, but were restricted on places they could visit.
“We wanted to be able work with dogs in classrooms and a lot of other places. There are so many benefits to having dogs present,” said Marla Wademan, Founder and President of Healing Heart Therapy Dogs.
Healing Heart Therapy Dogs volunteers visit people with trained dogs in hospitals, nursing homes, retirement communities, assisted living centers, hospice programs, inpatient and outpatient mental health programs, community centers, classrooms and college campuses.
The volunteer and the dog serve as a bridge to help develop a caring relationship with children and adults.
“They provide comfort. The dog is very sensitive to stress and can smell it,” said Wademan.
Angie Freking, volunteer and board member, said she works with her dog, Juno, in the classroom with children who have behavior and emotional challenges.
“Her job in the building is to provide de-escalation and so if a student is struggling we will bring her in. Students will pet her or play with her. It’s amazing how quickly the student will calm down,” said Freking. “There is a lot of research that says that just petting a dog can lower blood pressure and boosts mood. The dog has a calming effect for anyone.
“I did my Master’s research on the effect of therapy dogs in the classroom and it showed an improvement in grades, social-emotional health and behavior."
Dogs are also used as R.E.A.D. dogs. Reading Education Assistance Dogs listen to children read in six library locations in Lincoln and numerous schools.
“It can be scary for an elementary student to read in front of their peers, but they can read to a dog because the dog is not going to tease or snicker,” said Wademan. “They are a poster child for unconditional love.”
All of the services are provided free of charge and is provided by volunteers.
There is an application process and a board member would meet with the applicant and the dog to make an assessment before any classes or testing would be done. Day long classes are done approximately three times a year with a current wait list.
Volunteers complete an aptitude test and are evaluated and observed prior to being certified.
“The pandemic has really set us back with classes, assessments and visits,” said Wademan. “We do have some volunteers that are doing window visits at nursing homes since they can’t go in right now.”
Healing Hearts Therapy Dogs program is hoping to expand to serve in crisis situations. They have made requests in Beatrice as a location for classes in the future.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.