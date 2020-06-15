Therapy on four legs

“I did my Master’s research on the effect of therapy dogs in the classroom and it showed an improvement in grades, social-emotional health and behavior."

Dogs are also used as R.E.A.D. dogs. Reading Education Assistance Dogs listen to children read in six library locations in Lincoln and numerous schools.

“It can be scary for an elementary student to read in front of their peers, but they can read to a dog because the dog is not going to tease or snicker,” said Wademan. “They are a poster child for unconditional love.”

All of the services are provided free of charge and is provided by volunteers.

There is an application process and a board member would meet with the applicant and the dog to make an assessment before any classes or testing would be done. Day long classes are done approximately three times a year with a current wait list.

Volunteers complete an aptitude test and are evaluated and observed prior to being certified.

“The pandemic has really set us back with classes, assessments and visits,” said Wademan. “We do have some volunteers that are doing window visits at nursing homes since they can’t go in right now.”

Healing Hearts Therapy Dogs program is hoping to expand to serve in crisis situations. They have made requests in Beatrice as a location for classes in the future.

