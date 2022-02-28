Third candidate files for Ward 3 City Council

Another candidate has thrown his hat in the race for the Beatrice City Council Ward 3 spot.

Paul Fanning came to Nebraska from Wisconsin 10 years ago. He went from shepherding a flock as a pastor in the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod to working as law enforcement officer for the Lancaster County Jail.

“It’s not as big of a change as people think it is,” he said. “Really, in many ways, if you do the professions right, there’s a lot of similarity. A lot of it involves community with people, understanding people.”

Fanning moved to Beatrice in 2018 and assumed a position as an officer on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department.

Fanning said he became interested in local politics when Beatrice put a mask mandate in place in 2020.

“It wasn’t until the pandemic that I started paying close attention to local government,” he said. “The Beatrice Board of Health put in a city-wide masks mandate. I found that that mandate as it was initially worded was very inflexible to the point where it was not realistic and it infringed on Constitutional freedoms and individual rights.”

Fanning said he and other community members approached the City government to adjust the wording. He said national and local government response to the pandemic was overblown since he said the pandemic, which has killed nearly 1 million people in the U.S., is “largely not fatal.”

Fanning said he wants to advocate for individual freedom and reduce the scope of the government, especially as it pertains to regulations. Fanning said the Council can go too far in its regulations, citing the proposed ordinance on food trucks.

“So I would want to see is the Council not making it harder on those smaller businesses,” he said. “…I don’t think we should be imposing fees and permits and regulations that are going to be a disincentive to people who want to start up businesses.”

Fanning said he sees utility in regulating food trucks in public areas; he said he was opposed to the original draft of the ordinance, which was broader in its reach than the current proposed ordinance

Fanning said he loves the community of Beatrice, and he wants to see it grow.

“What I would like to see in Beatrice is I’d like to see our City Council do things to encourage more businesses to move into Beatrice and start up so we can improve the conditions in our city,” he said. “I mean, if you drive through Beatrice, you see all kinds of empty storefronts, places where businesses used to be. I think that’s kind of sad. We don’t see a lot of new businesses getting started in the Beatrice area. But I think this really would be a great place for a lot of businesses to get started up… It’s only natural for Beatrice to be a hub in the area.”

Since there are two other candidates running from Ward 3, Caleb Sabatka and current City Council President Mike McLain, their names will appear on the spring primary ballot. The top two vote-getters will advance to the November election.

