Third dose of vaccine available

Jefferson Community Health and Life's Fairbury clinic continues to offer the COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 years and older, now including a third dose of the vaccine for those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.
The CDC currently recommends that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive a third dose. This includes those who have:
· Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
· Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
· Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
· Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
· Advanced or untreated HIV infection
· Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
The CDC does not currently recommend additional doses or booster shots for any other population at this time. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will continue to meet and discuss data on the evolution of the pandemic and the use of COVID-19 vaccines. ACIP will make further recommendations on the use of boosters for the public after a thorough review of the evidence.
People should talk to their healthcare provider if they have questions about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them. If you have questions for your doctor, please call patient services at 402-587-5181.
To make an appointment for a vaccine (first, second or third dose), please call 402-729-3361.