Third dose of vaccine available

Jefferson Community Health and Life's Fairbury clinic continues to offer the COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 years and older, now including a third dose of the vaccine for those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

The CDC currently recommends that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive a third dose. This includes those who have:

· Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

· Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

· Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

· Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

· Advanced or untreated HIV infection

· Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response